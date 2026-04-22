Extreme heat threatens livelihoods, global food systems, warns UN

Extreme heat is pushing global agrifood systems to the brink, threatening the livelihoods and health of more than a billion people, according to a new report by the U.N.'s food and weather agencies.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said heatwaves are becoming more frequent, intense and prolonged, damaging crops, livestock, fisheries and forests.

"Extreme heat is rewriting the script on what farmers, fishers and foresters can grow and when they can grow. In some cases it is even dictating if they can still work," said Kaveh Zahedi, head of FAO's climate change office.

"At its core, this report is telling us that we face a very uncertain future," he told Reuters. Recent climate datasets show global warming is accelerating, with 2025 ranking among the three hottest years on record, triggering more frequent and severe weather extremes. Acting as a risk multiplier, extreme heat intensifies droughts, wildfires and pest outbreaks and sharply cuts crop yields once critical temperature thresholds are breached. RISKS ESCALATE RAPIDLY AS TEMPERATURES PUSH HIGHER The report said higher temperatures are shrinking the safety margin that plants, animals and humans rely on â€‹to function, with yields for most major crops falling once temperatures exceed about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Zahedi cited Morocco, where six years of drought were followed by record heatwaves. "This led to a fall in cereal yields by over 40%. It decimated the olive and citrus harvest. Basically, those harvests failed," he said. Marine heatwaves are also becoming more frequent, depleting oxygen levels in water and threatening fish stocks. In 2024, 91% of the world's oceans experienced at least one marine heatwave, the report said. Risks rise sharply as warming accelerates. The intensity of extreme heat events is expected to roughly double at 2 degrees Celsius of warming and quadruple at 3 degrees, compared with 1.5 degrees, the report said.