ExxonMobil signs deal with Venezuela in step toward re-entering the country

By Kevin Crowley

ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. formalised negotiations with Venezuela about operating one or more oil fields, months after Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods called the country “uninvestable” given its condition at the time.

ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding with the Venezuelan government and state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA for “potential upstream opportunities,” the Spring, Texas-based company said in a statement. MOUs are typically non-binding.

“This memorandum is a meaningful first step, but any future investment would require stable policies, clear regulations, strong investment protections and competitive returns,” ExxonMobil said.

While the agreement increases the likelihood that ExxonMobil re-enters Venezuela, Woods remains cautious given the company has had its assets nationalised there twice in the last 50 years. The agreement by ExxonMobil, the largest US oil company, marks a step forward for the Trump administration’s effort to revive Venezuela’s oil sector after removing former leader Nicolás Maduro from power in January. It comes after Chevron Corp. agreed to invest $7 billion to boost production in the South American country earlier this year and several smaller companies won drilling rights in the home of the world’s largest reserves.

“There is progress being made on those areas, working on fiscal regimes, working on legal regimes, working on investor protections, a number of things that are kind of in progress, but there’s a way to go,” Woods said on a conference call with analysts last month. Still, if the company were to strike a more binding deal, it would be a major vote of confidence that the nation’s investment climate has fundamentally shifted. Woods made his “uninvestable” comment at a White House meeting shortly after the US military captured Maduro in January. The CEO added at the time that he believed Venezuela had the potential to change with help from the Trump administration.

In the months since, interim President Delcy Rodriguez has pushed through several investor-friendly changes, including new hydrocarbon laws and a willingness to negotiate on Venezuela’s high tax and royalty rates. In August the Trump administration agreed to a deal with North American Blue Energy Partners and supported other US-based companies in their efforts to secure deals and boost production. At stake is Venezuela’s 300 billion barrels of oil reserves, which according to OPEC are the largest in the world. The Texas oil giant quit the country in the early 2000s after then-President Hugo Chavez nationalised its assets following a prior siezure in the 1970s.