The Federal Aviation Administration has paused the installation of the routers that were linked to last week's national ground stop, and turned off any Juniper routers that were already installed.

The decision was made after technicians linked Friday's disruption of key air traffic control systems to one of these routers that had just been installed in El Dorado, Arkansas.

For now, the FAA is relying on older Cisco routers that have been in place for 25 years to continue operating the network while they investigate the cause of Friday's problems at 17 of the nation's 22 regional air traffic control centers.

The routers that malfunctioned last week are being tested in a lab at the headquarters of the company that installed them named L3Harris.