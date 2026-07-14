Fed chair Warsh sets sights on 2% inflation target, vows to 'do my job'

United States (US) Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on Tuesday vowed to “do my job” if challenged by President Donald Trump, his most direct comment so far about how he would handle the sort of pressure his predecessor felt through much of his tenure.

Asked about how he will react if Trump continues targeting the US central bank through efforts that included the attempted firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Warsh told the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that the US Supreme Court (SC) had recently reaffirmed the Fed’s independence in setting monetary policy.

If targeted personally, “I would continue to do my job,” Warsh told lawmakers, echoing comments former Fed Chair Jerome Powell made at various points when asked what he would do if Trump tried to fire him. “Outside the four walls of the Federal Reserve there’s no doubt a lot of politics. My goal inside the central bank is for there to be no politics. To the extent there’s politics there, we’re going to get rid of it.” “The independence of the Fed is sacrosanct,” Warsh said in response to one of several questions about his willingness to set policy based on data even if the president was pushing for lower borrowing costs. “Credibility is bolstered if we are and are perceived to be independent. ... That is the way we can best do our job.”

Warsh’s relationship with Trump, who was effusive about his pick to lead the Fed at a swearing-in ceremony in late May, formed the backdrop of the first of Warsh's two days of testimony in Congress this week, with Democrats warning him not to rely solely on the recent SC ruling to defend the central bank’s independence. Inflation is currently running above the Fed’s 2 per cent target, and there is uncertainty around whether renewed conflict in West Asia could reverse recent progress. Data released earlier on Tuesday showed that US consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 3.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis in June on lower energy prices.

Warsh said he would not “cherry-pick” the moment as a sign of progress. “There might be some that look at this morning’s data and say, ‘Oh, mission accomplished, everything is swell.’ That is not my view,” Warsh told lawmakers. Traders see only about a 12 per cent chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at the Fed's July 28-29 meeting, versus about 42 per cent on Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. They give a hike at the September 15-16 meeting about a 53 per cent likelihood, down from about 75 per cent on the prior day.

In his testimony, Warsh reiterated that his main thrust right now is to bring inflation back to that target, a goal welcome among those he called his “superb colleagues” at the central bank but that may require him to disappoint Trump's repeated hope for lower interest rates. “If we get policy right and we will the inflation surge of the last five years will be a thing of the past,” Warsh said. Warsh will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, a panel that in late April recommended his confirmation as Fed chief on a party-line vote, with Democrats expressing particular concerns about his relationship with Trump and whether he would be truly independent after a selection process in which the president said he would only nominate someone he was certain would cut rates.