Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said President Donald Trump — who has long called for sharp cuts in US interest rates — has not tried to interfere with the central bank and would not succeed if he attempted to do so.

"I just don't want to be in the business of sharing discussions that the president and I have," Warsh said in response to a question at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday on whether he had communicated with Trump since taking charge of the Fed.

"I will tell you what I've said to the president repeatedly, and said to the Treasury secretary: They chose an independent guy to do an independent job, and that's exactly what I plan on doing," Warsh said.

Pressed by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, Warsh said the president "has not — before I took this office, before I raised my right hand — he has not tried to influence the conduct of monetary policy." "And if he tried to, I would continue to keep my head down and do the job," he added. Warsh also said he would follow past precedent in revealing his calendar. Warsh was nominated to lead the Fed by Trump and took office in May. At its first policy meeting under his leadership last month, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged amid price pressures stemming from the war in Iran.