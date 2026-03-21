Federal judge rejects Trump admin's restrictions on Pentagon reporters

By John Harney and Tony Capaccio

The Trump administration’s decision to curtail the activities of reporters at the Pentagon, which led to the departure of most news organizations from the building, was blocked on Friday by a federal judge in Washington.

The court ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by the New York Times, which accused the administration of free speech violations.

Last fall, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded that news organizations agree to new limits on their reporting. The Pentagon policy put journalists in danger of being labeled “a security risk” that could’ve led to credentials being pulled if they were found soliciting material that could be considered classified or Controlled Unclassified Information, a ubiquitous label on Defence Department documents.

That standard, Judge Paul Friedman wrote in his opinion, “provides no way for journalists to know how they may do their jobs without losing their credentials. The policy therefore is vague in violation of the Fifth Amendment.” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a post on X that “We disagree with the decision and are pursuing an immediate appeal.” Bloomberg News, five major television networks as well as the AP, the Times and other news organizations had said they would refuse to sign the policy, and their reporters left on Oct. 15. Journalists had been working in the building, across the Potomac River from Washington in Arlington, Virginia, since the years after World War II.

The judge said that “in light of the country’s recent incursion into Venezuela and its ongoing war with Iran, it is more important than ever that the public have access to information from a variety of perspectives about what its government is doing.” Hegseth, himself a former Fox News commentator, had already declared large parts of the Pentagon off-limits to reporters unless they had an escort. The defence secretary characterized the restrictions as “common-sense stuff,” and said the Pentagon was asking that reporters don’t try “to get soldiers to break the law by giving them classified information.”