Fire truck lacked system to trigger runway alert in LaGuardia crash: NTSB

A runway warning system failed to sound an alarm before an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck that crossed its path while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, federal investigators said Tuesday.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators are looking at whether that lack of warning or any other problems with the airport's layers of safety precautions could have prevented the crash.

Among the areas being explored are control tower staffing levels, who was in charge of coordinating the air and ground traffic and whether the fire truck heard the control tower's frantic, last-second warnings to stop.

"We rarely, if ever, investigate a major accident where it was one failure," said National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. "When something goes wrong, that means many, many things went wrong." The Air Canada plane carrying more than 70 people slammed into the fire truck late Sunday, killing both pilots and injuring several passengers. Most, though, were able to escape the mangled aircraft, and a flight attendant still strapped in her seat survived after being thrown onto the tarmac.

NTSB investigators have not yet interviewed the firefighters, who were also injured, or found whether they braked or turned to avoid the collision, Homendy said. Two controllers were on duty at the time of crash Investigators want to know more about the role of the air traffic controllers and what they were doing while juggling a late-night emergency involving another plane - a strong odour reported in the cabin of an outbound United Airlines jet. Homendy warned against jumping to conclusions. "I would caution against pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved. This is a heavy workload environment," she said.

There were two controllers on duty in the control tower at the time of the crash, which is typical for a late night shift, she said. Both were early into the their shift when the crash happened. The tower at LaGuardia had been busier than expected Sunday night because flight delays pushed the number of arrivals and departures after 10 pm to more than double what was scheduled, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Planes were landing every few minutes, with a dozen flights arriving between 11 pm and when the crash happened less than 40 minutes later. At the same time, the tower was coordinating the emergency response to the unusual odour aboard the United plane that the pilot said was making flight attendants feel ill.

FAA encouraged airports to install transponders on vehicles LaGuardia is one of 35 major US airports with an advanced surface surveillance system to help eliminate dangerous runway incursions and prevent crashes. Controllers in these airports have a display in the tower that's supposed to show them the location of every plane and vehicle. The system, known as ASDE-X, didn't work as intended this time because the fire truck wasn't outfitted with a transponder, Homendy said. More work is needed to determine whether an alert could have prevented the crash, she said. The fire truck, which had been given permission to cross the runway to respond to an incident with the United plane, pulled onto the runway less than 20 seconds before impact, investigators said.

Just last May, the FAA urged airports that have advanced surface surveillance systems like LaGuardia's to equip their vehicles with transponders. While the NTSB hasn't recommended that vehicles on airport grounds have transponders, they should be standard equipment, Homendy said. "Air traffic controllers should know what's before them, whether it's on airport surface or in the airspace. They should have that information to ensure safety," she said. Asked about the lack of a transponder in the fire truck, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said it was "unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation".

Timeline shows the final seconds before impact The NTSB laid out a timeline of the final moments after reviewing the Air Canada jet's cockpit voice recorder, which authorities recovered by cutting a hole in the aircraft's roof. Investigators said that 25 seconds before the crash, the fire truck asked to cross the same runway where the plane had already been cleared to land nearly two minutes earlier. One controller cleared the truck to cross the runway five seconds later, when the plane was a little more than 100 feet from the ground, the NTSB found. Then, just nine seconds before the two collided, the tower told the fire truck to stop - a second before the plane's landing gear touched down, the NTSB said.

Homendy said that it appears that the airport's runway status lights were working, which might have warned the fire truck driver not to cross the runway even if the controller approved it. The lights embedded in the pavement are designed to automatically turn red when a runway is occupied to signal to vehicle operators and pilots not enter that runway. Travel delays mount after LaGuardia crash The crash came at a time of increasing frustration with air travel in the US, caused by long security lines because of the government shutdown, winter storms and rising costs. While flights resumed Monday at LaGuardia - the New York region's third busiest airport - the runway where the collision happened was still closed.