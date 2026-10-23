First Russian diesel shipment since 2022 heads to US under Trump-Putin deal

A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of Russian diesel is heading towards New York, ship-tracking data showed on Friday, following an agreement reached this month between Moscow and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced the surprise deal to import Russian diesel as part of his efforts to bring down soaring diesel prices ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

Trump also waived parts of a new US sanctions law against Russia and threatened Europe with a US diesel export ban unless countries released more from their emergency reserves to help ease prices.

The Malta-flagged medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes was loaded with 40,000 metric tonnes of ultra-low-sulphur diesel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22, according to LSEG shipping data. It is expected to arrive in the United States on November 7.

The identities of the buyer and seller were not immediately known. The cargo will be the first imported by the US since former President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil and petroleum products in 2022. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that additional shipments will follow as Russian and US companies work out contracts for the deliveries. Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who also heads Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said last week that the US Treasury had asked the fund to help resolve complicated payment issues relating to the agreement. The deal also involved Russia agreeing to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports.