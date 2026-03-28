Five killed after a train and a van collide in rural Mississippi in US

Five people were killed when a train and van collided in rural Mississippi, authorities said Friday.

All five killed were in the van, Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry said. The lone surviving van passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was flown to a hospital, Flurry said. No one aboard the train was reported injured.

The crash occurred when a Canadian Pacific Kansas City freight train collided with a vehicle in a crossing, the railroad said in a statement. The location was near the town of Wiggins about 45 miles (72 kilometres) northwest of Biloxi.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office was investigating the crash, the company said.