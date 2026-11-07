Five killed, over a dozen injured as gunman opens fire in Poland's Krakow

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a busy market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman, a Polish citizen, aimed at random people as he drove into the Main Square, a major tourist destination in the centre of the city, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a gunfight with officers a short distance away from the initial violence, police said.

Katarzyna Cislo, a spokesperson for the Krakow police, told TVN24 that the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and he used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car.

Cislo added that the gunman acted alone and that the public is safe. Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland. Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, and a Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter also landed in the square. A tram driver reported around 3 pm that his vehicle was shot at from a man in a moving car while passing nearby the main square, the Krakow municipal transport company said. The window to the tram driver's cabin was shattered. Around 15 million tourists visit Krakow annually, the majority passing through the Main Square. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack. And Polish President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the wounded and their families.