Five things to know about APEC as Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend summit

Attention will focus next week on a summit of US, Chinese and Russian leaders set for the 21-member gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic ​Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

WHAT IS APEC?

Founded as an informal 12-member dialogue effort in 1989 in the Australian capital of Canberra, it has become the region's premier economic forum to foster ties on advancing growth, trade and investment.

Accounting for about 62% of global GDP and roughly half of global trade, the grouping of "member economies" rather than nations allows participation by Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

It does not include India, the world's most ‌populous nation, however. APEC operates on non-binding commitments reached strictly by consensus, with commitments undertaken ​on a voluntary basis. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting ​is set for November 18 and 19, preceded by an annual summit of CEOs on November 17-18. WHY SHENZHEN? China is hosting the summit for ​the third time, after events in the commercial hub of Shanghai in 2001 and the capital, Beijing, in 2014. Both domestic and international reasons govern the choice of Shenzhen, adjacent to the financial centre of Hong Kong, said Chim Lee, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit. As part of China's Greater Bay Area home to Hong Kong and Macau, which Beijing seeks to establish as a global hub for technology and innovation, the city offers a platform ​to showcase China's vision for development and trade.

It also highlights Shenzhen's resilience to geopolitical turbulence, Lee added. The city is the base of several leading Chinese auto ‌and tech giants, such as BYD, Huawei and Tencent . WHO WILL BE THERE? China has said President Xi Jinping will chair the leaders' meeting and ​deliver remarks. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are among those expected. The leaders of Canada, Australia, Mexico and Indonesia are also due to attend, along with those of Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam among Asia-Pacific nations. Taiwan has designated Stan Shih, founder of Acer, as its envoy. Tokyo has not ‌formally said whether Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will attend and ​New Zealand has not officially confirmed its delegation.

WHAT TO WATCH AND KEY ‌STICKING POINTS West Asia Instability: The economic ripple effects of conflict, such as risks to energy security, trade flows, supply chains and inflation are ‌major concerns expected to figure in talks. Tripartite Dynamics: All eyes are on the possible meeting of Chinese, Russian and US leaders. China is hesitant to ​engage in talks on nuclear disarmament, as it has fewer such weapons than the other two, analysts said. The US and Russia will also be keen to discuss the Ukraine war, but not necessarily China, they said. China-US Relations: A ​key focus to see if ties can stay stable. Both sides are falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce, analysts said. Rare earth supplies, artificial intelligence and tariffs are also likely to figure on the agenda, with US arms sales to ‌Taiwan closely watched.