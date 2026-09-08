Flights to and from Jakarta resume after volcanic eruption forced closure

Flights to and from Indonesia's capital Jakarta resumed early Tuesday after ash from a volcanic eruption forced a two-day closure that halted nearly 3,000 flights.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport serving Jakarta, Husein Sastranegara Airport in West Java's Bandung city and two smaller airports in Banten province reopened just after midnight, Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said.

Three other airports remained closed until 10 am (local time), including Radin Inten II Airport in Lampung on the southern tip of Sumatra island, despite improving conditions at some facilities.

Atung Bungsu Airport in Pagar Alam in South Sumatra province had resumed normal operations Monday morning.