FlyDubai co-pilot accused of murder-suicide mission trained to fly in UK

By Angus Whitley

The FlyDubai co-pilot accused of attempting a murder-suicide mission on an Israel-bound flight trained to become a pilot at one of the UK’s biggest flight schools, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Hamam al-Hammami, 29, trained with L3 Airline Academy, a company that’s now part of Acron Aviation, between 2018 and 2019 and received lessons at one or more centers in England, the Telegraph said. Acron has said it will help with any investigation, according to the report.

Authorities around the world, including in Australia and New Zealand, are piecing together al-Hammami’s life before the alleged attack. He was enrolled at RMIT University in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017, but failed to complete an engineering qualification, and later spent time in neighboring New Zealand.

Al-Hammami was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 to undertake flight training for a UK-based company, New ​Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in a statement. He stayed in the country using a six-month student visa, and police are continuing to investigate how he spent his time, Johnson said. According to the Telegraph, at the time al-Hammami was doing his pilot training in the UK, cadets could carry out ground training in Southampton in the south of England, and then travel to New Zealand to attend flight school. The Israeli government has identified al-Hammami as the pilot who attempted to hijack a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight on Sept. 30, allegedly attacking the captain with an ax inside the cockpit. The aircraft plunged more than 14,000 feet in 30 seconds, flight-tracking data showed.