Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands in Saudi after emergency; hijacking ruled out

A Flydubai passenger flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an incident involving the pilots prompted the aircraft to declare an emergency, triggering a brief hijacking scare.

However, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said the incident was not believed to be a hijacking, Reuters reported.

Flydubai flight declares emergency over Saudi Arabia

The Flydubai FZ1073 flight, carrying over 100 passengers, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia and turned back, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The aircraft initially transmitted squawk code 7700, which indicates a general emergency. It later switched to 7500, the code used to signal unlawful interference, before reverting to 7700.

The change in the emergency code raised concerns about a possible hijacking. Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled towards the aircraft as a precaution, The Jerusalem Post reported. "The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel," Netanyahu's office said. Israeli airspace was temporarily closed and later reopened after the aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia. The plane landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport, also known as Tabuk Airport. Pilot altercation reportedly behind incident The emergency was apparently linked to an altercation between the pilots, the news report said. The report said that one of the pilots attempted to crash the aircraft in an apparent suicide attempt. The other pilot reportedly stabbed the colleague to prevent the crash.