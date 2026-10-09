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FM Sitharaman meets Singapore Prez, PM; discusses boosting bilateral ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at his official residence on Friday. | photo: pti
PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman called on H.E. Mr. @Tharman_S, President of Singapore, at The Istana, in Singapore, today. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthening bilateral cooperation," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Singapore Prime Minister, in a separate post on X, said, "We had a good discussion on global economic developments and on navigating the ongoing energy crisis. She also shared updates on developments in India and new opportunities for investment and cooperation".

Besides, Sitharaman also met Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

"There are many opportunities for Singapore companies to participate in India's long-term growth prospects. Wishing Minister Sitharaman a very productive visit to Singapore," Balakrishnan said in a post on social media after the meeting.

Singapore is India's largest source of FDI, with cumulative FDI inflows of around USD 194.68 billion during April 2000March 2026. Singaporean institutional investors, including GIC and Temasek, have significant investments across the Indian economy.

Sitharaman is in Singapore for a three-day official visit from October 9 to 11.

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Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistrySingaporebilateral ties

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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