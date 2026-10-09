FM Sitharaman meets Singapore Prez, PM; discusses boosting bilateral ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman called on H.E. Mr. @Tharman_S, President of Singapore, at The Istana, in Singapore, today. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthening bilateral cooperation," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Singapore Prime Minister, in a separate post on X, said, "We had a good discussion on global economic developments and on navigating the ongoing energy crisis. She also shared updates on developments in India and new opportunities for investment and cooperation".