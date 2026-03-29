Regional powers' huddle in Pakistan to de-escalate West Asia conflict

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye and Pakistan held consultations on the West Asia conflict in Islamabad on Sunday to find a way to de-escalate the ongoing war that has unsettled the region and caused severe global economic disruptions.

The foreign ministers discussed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on security issues while exploring options for broader peace in the region, an official said.

The talks were held amidst a delay in the direct talks between the US and Iran. No statement was issued after the meeting.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, while their Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, reached here on Sunday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The two-day quadrilateral summit is Pakistan's attempt to broker peace in West Asia. After the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed various matters of bilateral and regional interest. Earlier, Dar held a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the quadrilateral huddle, the Foreign Office (FO) said. "During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional and international developments. They underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region,"it said. "Reaffirming their commitment for closer engagement, the two sides agreed to continue working together at bilateral and multilateral levels to further strengthen cooperation and contribute to regional peace and prosperity," it added.

Dar also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday on the sidelines of the summit. The FO said Pakistan and Egypt expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abdelatty to Pakistan in November last year. During the meeting with Turkiye Foreign Minister Fidan, Dar underscored the "historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect". In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region".

Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments". Dar said that he emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace. In a related development, Dar announced Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

"I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily," he said. "This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he added. In the post, the Pakistan foreign minister tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that "dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward".