Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on November 4-5: MEA

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake an official visit to Nepal on November 4-5, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

Misri’s Kathmandu visit will prepare the ground for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s maiden visit to India, likely in the latter half of November.

It will be Shah’s maiden bilateral visit since taking office as his country’s PM in March.

His maiden foreign visit as his country’s PM was to attend the UN General Assembly in September, where he proposed setting up the Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, a joint early-warning data-sharing initiative comprising Nepal, India and China to monitor glacial lakes and cross-border disaster response.