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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on November 4-5: MEA

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu on November 4-5 to prepare for Balendra Shah's India visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5 for discussions on bilateral ties
Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake an official visit to Nepal on November 4-5, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.  
Misri’s Kathmandu visit will prepare the ground for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s maiden visit to India, likely in the latter half of November.  
It will be Shah’s maiden bilateral visit since taking office as his country’s PM in March.  
His maiden foreign visit as his country’s PM was to attend the UN General Assembly in September, where he proposed setting up the Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, a joint early-warning data-sharing initiative comprising Nepal, India and China to monitor glacial lakes and cross-border disaster response.  
Last month, India announced career diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as its new ambassador-designate to Kathmandu. India-Nepal discussions are likely to encompass trade and economic ties, hydropower cooperation, infrastructure projects, air connectivity and assistance for Nepal’s reconstruction efforts after the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River.
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Topics :Nepalbilateral tiesIndia Nepal ties

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

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