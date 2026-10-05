Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon to testify at NYC hearing on AI

By Nacha Cattan and Laura Nahmias

Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who warned that artificial intelligence could become too powerful for humans to control, will testify Monday at a New York City Council hearing alongside representatives of some of the world’s biggest AI companies.

Coxon will appear at the request of Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has urged AI whistleblowers to testify as city lawmakers weigh a package of bills aimed at establishing safeguards around the technology, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coxon quit Anthropic last month and issued a stark warning about the race to develop increasingly powerful AI, accusing his former employer and OpenAI of “gambling with our lives.” He confirmed he plans to testify on Monday.

The hearing will put some of the industry’s most vocal critics in the same room as representatives of Anthropic, OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. Former Google DeepMind researcher Alex Turner and Daniel Kokotajlo, executive director of the AI Futures Project and a former OpenAI researcher, are also expected to testify, according to one of the people. The four major AI companies will send policy and safety officials, the person said. Turner confirmed he plans to attend the hearing. A spokesperson for Google declined to comment. Kokotajlo and representatives of the other companies didn’t respond to requests for comment. The hearing is part of an effort by New York officials to play a larger role in regulating an industry that has expanded rapidly in the city even as much of AI regulation remains the province of federal and state governments.