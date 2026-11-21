By Brian Baxter (BLAW), Maggie Eastland and Ian King

About two decades ago, two Nvidia Corp. employees complained about how then-Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang treated his staff, including allegations that he threatened them and made sexually explicit remarks, according to allegations contained in a California lawsuit filed in 2007.

Stephen Pettigrew, the first in-house lawyer hired by Nvidia, said he observed Huang regularly verbally abusing and intimidating employees, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California. Pettigrew alleged he was fired for raising concerns about the conduct of Nvidia executives, while the company cited performance issues for his termination, according to court documents.

“He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act,” according to a brief filed by Pettigrew’s attorneys in a lawsuit alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination. The dispute, in which Nvidia brought counterclaims against Pettigrew seeking the return of corporate documents, was resolved through a confidential settlement in December 2009. Another employee, Michael Winston, the senior vice president for human resources, filed a discrimination complaint in 2005 alleging he was fired after objecting to “Huang’s abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment,” according to court documents from Pettigrew’s lawsuit, which contain some details from Winston’s complaint.

The behavior of Nvidia’s founder toward his employees, even decades ago, is front of mind for many as he appeals to the board to let him return to the position he occupied for more than three decades. He resigned earlier this month following disclosures of multiple affairs including with a direct report and a suspected Chinese spy whose relationship with Huang is being investigated by the US Justice Department. Huang himself has admitted to “torturing” those who work closely with him to make sure they deliver their best work, and news stories have surfaced about him allegedly demeaning subordinates during his extended tenure running the company.

He has never fought characterisations of being harsh and has, at times, publicly shown that side of his personality. A representative for Huang said, “These false allegations are from over 20 years ago and were made by two fired employees. The thousands of employees who have shown support for Jensen over the last week show they are false.” Nvidia representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. Details of the complaints were previously reported by the New York Times. Some of his Silicon Valley allies are supporting the effort to reinstate Huang, and so are some Nvidia employees, according to an anonymous poll that says it reflects their responses. So far, the board and senior management have publicly rejected the prospect Huang coming back. Huang, 63, has explained his approach as being motivated by a sense of crisis and needing to move forward quickly in a rapidly changing technology industry. He has often expressed his pride in not laying off staff and regretted the one time he did so.

In the vast majority of his appearances outside of Nvidia or at events open to the public, he behaves in a congenial, often lighthearted and joking way and makes time for people. While he was at Nvidia, those who reported to him maintained a reverential demeanor when discussing him, even while admitting that he could be fearsome. Both Pettigrew and Winston are deceased, and several attorneys representing them and family members couldn’t be reached for comment. A former electrical design engineer who previously worked at three large law firms, Pettigrew joined Nvidia in September 1999 after the company went public earlier that year. He was fired in June 2006.

In his lawsuit, Pettigrew sought more than $2.6 million in damages from Nvidia, and the company at one point tried to settle the case for $175,000, according to court records. In the court filings, Pettigrew described wrongdoing by an unnamed “senior executive at Nvidia” who allegedly made sexual remarks and threatened to rip off an employee’s arm off and beat them with it. The executive also allegedly said, “If that’s your business plan, then bend over and drop your pants.” A trial brief in Pettigrew’s case cited the discrimination complaint filed by Winston, which Pettigrew received from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing while working for Nvidia in 2005, according to court records. Depositions in Pettigrew’s case stated that Winston, who was hired by Nvidia in September 2004, spent only four weeks at the company.