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France blames Iran for massive cyberattack on supermarket fridges

France has summoned Iran's ambassador after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack that disrupted refrigerator systems at about 700 supermarkets on October 12.

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France has accused Iran of carrying out a cyberattack targeting supermarket refrigeration systems, affecting about 700 stores, and has summoned the Iranian ambassador over the incident.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
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France on Monday blamed Iran for last month's cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.
 In a statement, the ministry said: "France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests." The October 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country's 10,000 supermarkets.
 Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack
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Topics :FranceCyberattacksIrancyber war

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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