France reels after riots leave one dead, over 2,000 arrested nationwide

France reeled on Sunday from one of its most violent days of unrest in years after protests over high prices and public services left one demonstrator dead, thousands arrested and hundreds of police injured.

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops ransacked and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities across the country.

One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest during demonstrations in Paris. Police made more than 2,000 arrests across France, while more than 600 officers were injured, the interior minister said.

"It's like a war zone here," said Dutch entrepreneur Tije De Boer, who had come to Paris with his children to visit a friend and said the protests forced him to evacuate his hotel at Place de la Republique, a trouble hotspot on Saturday.

More than half a million people joined marches in scores of cities, marking the convergence of a month-long student movement with broader social discontent over rising living costs and declining public services. President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation at 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) on Sunday, his office said. Saturday's unrest laid bare the deep anger at Macron, who leaves office in 2027 after a decade in power that has increasingly become defined by social discontent, a weak economy and ballooning debt. The government has blamed the violence on hard-left and ultra-left groups, as well as criminals who it said instigated the looting.

Several hundred shops damaged While hundreds of thousands protested peacefully, violent fringe groups targeted public buildings, looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets, and attacked police vehicles and officers. A massive clean-up operation began in cities from Lille in the north to Marseille in the south and Strasbourg in the east to Bordeaux in the south-west, where a masked mob invaded the residence of the local prefect. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said several hundred shops had been damaged on Saturday. In Paris, smashed shop windows, burnt-out bicycles and spray-painted slogans bore witness to a day that began largely with peaceful demonstrations but descended into violence. In Limoges, south-western France, Mayor Guillaume Guerin denounced the chaos after the city's 143-year-old town hall was set ablaze and largely destroyed in an arson attack on Saturday, drawing comparisons to the 2019 fire that devastated Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral.

"There was a clear, premeditated intention to burn down the town hall, and the people inside feared for their lives," Guerin told Reuters. He threatened to resign if the city did not receive the funds needed to repair the town hall. Presidential election to take place next year The unrest has increased pressure on President Macron and his government ahead of a presidential election due next year. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu blamed the unrest on the "ultra-left" and criminals. Economy Minister Roland Lescure pledged support on Sunday for business owners who suffered losses. "Those who break things will pay, repair the damage and be held accountable for their intention to sow chaos," Lescure said in a statement.