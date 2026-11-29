There are no Elon Musk-like billionaire bankrollers in the race to succeed Emmanuel Macron as president of France.

Campaign-financing rules that govern French elections are far more restrictive than those in the United States and largely exclude private money.

Violators can face prison. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy is awaiting an appeals court verdict on Monday in one of several cases involving his campaign spending in 2007 and 2012. Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme to obtain funding from the government of then Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

For some critics, France's limitations on campaign financing produce elections that are too cash-starved and sober to excite voters.

Proponents say they help safeguard French democracy from the power of private wealth, so candidates win with ideas and personalities not because of money. Here's a closer look: Public not private money reigns The public purse covers the bulk of candidates' campaign costs. Limited donations from private individuals are permitted. Company donations are not. The 12 candidates in the 2022 presidential contest that saw Macron reelected for his second and final term together declared 83.5 million euros ($91.6 million) in expenses. The state reimbursed just over half of their combined costs and their political parties paid for much of the rest. Together, they declared just 9 million euros ($9.9 million) in donations.

The combined spending was less than Musk alone spent mobilizing Donald Trump's supporters in 2024. Illicit slush funds prompted regulation Party financing scandals in the 1980s prompted what became "very detailed and increasingly restrictive" rules, said Abel Francois, a University of Strasbourg campaign-financing specialist and co-author of "The financing of political life: Regulations, practices and political effects." Parties had been illicitly funding themselves by skimming from public contracts and building permits, Francois said. Lawmakers overreacted "a bit like headless chickens," introducing limitations that "were never, ever, ever thought through." "So many things are prohibited," Francois said. "The price we pay is that we cannot get a large part of the electorate interested in the election and politics in any depth."

Candidates' spending is capped Candidates can spend up to 16.8 million euros ($18.4 million) before the first-round vote on April 18, and 22.5 million euros ($24.6 million) if they're among the two who qualify for the decisive May 2 runoff. Candidates who fail to win 5 $of the first-round vote will take a financial hit. The state will reimburse only a small fraction of their expenses, no more than about 800,000 euros ($880,000). "This makes running for office far more uncertain and financially risky," said Dominique de Villepin, a former prime minister now putting together a presidential run. Candidates who surpass the 5 per cent threshold can expect to recoup almost half of their expenses from the state. The president-elect and the runner-up could recoup more - up to 10.7 million euros ($11.7 million).

Penalties for overspends Candidates who exceed the spending limit risk prosecution and must pay an amount equal to the excess spending to the Treasury. Separately from the Libya scandal, Sarkozy was also convicted of illegal campaign financing over his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid. His campaign spent almost twice the legal limit. Private funding can take several forms, including candidates' own contributions, proceeds from commercial activities such as merchandise sales, party membership dues and bank loans taken out by political parties. Individuals who are French nationals or reside in France may donate no more than 4,600 euros ($5,050), either to one candidate or spread among several.

Companies, associations and trade unions cannot fund campaigns through donations or in-kind contributions. Bank-loan struggles Marine Le Pen is the front-runner in the 2027 presidential race but has long struggled to secure loans from private banks concerned about the potential reputational risks of financing the far-right leader and her National Rally party. Only European banks are allowed to lend to candidates. Le Pen previously faced scrutiny over a 9 million euro ($9.9 million) loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank. With French lenders reluctant to finance her, she secured a 10.7 million euro ($11.7 million) loan from Hungary's MKB Bank for the 2022 campaign.