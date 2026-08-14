France's top court blocks social media ban for children under 15

France's top court on Friday blocked a bill banning social media ??access for under-15s, saying it infringed upon freedom of expression and delivering a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who asked his government to rewrite the legislation.

The bill would have barred children younger than 15 from opening a ‌social media account from September 1. Accounts already open ​would be closed within four months ​by social media platforms, which would also need to use age verification approved by the French privacy ​regulator.

But France's Constitutional Council found that the bill, while requiring everyone to give proof of age, failed "to specify the conditions and limits" under which it should be provided, as well as infringing on freedoms and privacy.

"The Council holds that the contested provisions, on the one hand, disproportionately infringe upon the ​freedom of expression and communication and, on the other, fail to provide the legal safeguards necessary to ensure the ‌right to respect for private life," it said. French lawmakers had approved the bill in July, ​becoming the first in Europe to follow Australia, whose world-first ban barred access to platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube for under-16s in December. Lawmakers there are considering stricter penalties after data showed mixed success. Countries around the globe, ‌including China, the United Arab Emirates and ​Turkey, have either instituted measures intended to curtail ‌or bar access to social media for young people, or have said they were planning them.