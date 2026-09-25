France to send troops to secure Saudi oil plant as Houthi attacks mount

President Emmanuel Macron said France would send troops to defend an oil plant in Saudi Arabia as the Iran-backed Houthi militia took responsibility for fresh attacks on the kingdom. He said in a televised interview on Thursday that he would send soldiers and military support to help protect the Saudi port of Yanbu. Saudi Arabia came under attack from the Houthi militia on Thursday, with the kingdom saying it intercepted missiles fired toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu and the city of Taif.

A Houthi spokesman said that the militia carried out two attacks on Saudi Arabia using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. The first attack was aimed at a “sensitive target” in Riyadh and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu. Meanwhile, Saudi, Turkish, and Pakistani military chiefs are to discuss help for Saudi Arabia as it faces attacks by Houthis on Friday.