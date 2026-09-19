French finance ministry expects record debt at nearly 120% of GDP in 2026

France's ​debt is expected to reach a record high of 119.3 per cent of output ??in 2026, with a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 121.7 per cent in 2027, the finance ministry said on Saturday, in the latest ‌indication of the country's deteriorating public ​finances.

The finance ministry ​made the projection in a declaration to the High Council ​of Public Finances, the body tasked with evaluating revenue and expenditure forecasts in the government's budget proposal. In 2025, France's debt-to-GDP ratio was 115.7 per cent , and it was below 100 per cent ​in 2019, according to government data.

The ministry also ‌said it expects to end the year with a budget ​deficit of 5.4 per cent. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5 per cent.