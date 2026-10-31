French government says 320,000 people protested nationwide on Saturday

The French government estimated that 320,000 people protested nationwide Saturday in demonstrations focused on high living costs, fewer than in previous demonstrations.

Mass protests on October 17 drew more than 500,000 people around France, and demonstrations on October 24 drew 410,000, according to government estimates. Organisers' turnout estimates are much higher.

The Interior Ministry told reporters that of the 320,000 protesting Saturday, 70,000 people are estimated to have turned out for the main protest in Paris, which police moved outside the city centre to reduce the risk of unrest around government buildings and tourist sites after a last-minute court battle.