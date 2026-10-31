Home / World News / French government says 320,000 people protested nationwide on Saturday

French government says 320,000 people protested nationwide on Saturday

Mass protests on October 17 drew more than 500,000 people around France, and demonstrations on October 24 drew 410,000, according to government estimates

French government says 320,000 people protested nationwide on Saturday
Protesters dance during a demonstration against rising living costs in Nantes, France, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 10:47 PM IST
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The French government estimated that 320,000 people protested nationwide Saturday in demonstrations focused on high living costs, fewer than in previous demonstrations.

Mass protests on October 17 drew more than 500,000 people around France, and demonstrations on October 24 drew 410,000, according to government estimates. Organisers' turnout estimates are much higher.

The Interior Ministry told reporters that of the 320,000 protesting Saturday, 70,000 people are estimated to have turned out for the main protest in Paris, which police moved outside the city centre to reduce the risk of unrest around government buildings and tourist sites after a last-minute court battle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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