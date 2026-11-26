“Although signing a bilateral pact would lower India’s tariff to 17 per cent — offering a narrow edge over direct competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China — Indian exporters would still face the MFN rate plus 17 per cent, whereas the remaining 46 economies on the forced-labour list (the 60 targeted in July minus the 14 singled out for excess capacity) will pay only MFN plus 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent. Before locking itself into unilateral concessions, New Delhi must weigh that slim 1 per cent to 3 per cent advantage against a 4.5 to 7 percentage-point tariff handicap relative to those 46 economies on a granular, product-by-product basis,” he said.