India is among the 14 trading partners covered by the eight-month investigation launched under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974. A reduced rate of 17 per cent from up to 25 per cent — upon finalisation of the trade deal — could, however, give Indian exporters a modest competitive edge over regional rivals such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand, which face proposed rates of 18 per cent, as well as Vietnam and China, at 20 per cent.
More importantly, the 17 per cent rate may put exporters at a disadvantage against India's competitors such as Pakistan, Turkey and Sri Lanka, among other countries that are not within the ambit of Washington's latest tariff probe to tackle excess industrial capacity. The US has imposed forced-labour tariffs of 10-12.5 per cent on these countries.