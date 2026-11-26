Its exports to the Americas rose 47.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 855 crore in the September quarter. Bharat Forge has two manufacturing facilities in North America.

Ramkrishna Forgings’ North American exports fell nearly 35 per cent to Rs 688 crore in FY26, before more than doubling year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the September quarter. The company has a machining facility in Mexico.

Samvardhana Motherson International, which had more than 25 plants in the US as of August 2025, had disclosed direct exports from India to the US of less than $10 million in the first quarter of FY26, with most contracts on ex-works terms. Sona Comstar has one manufacturing and assembly facility in the US and two in Mexico.