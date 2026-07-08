From New York to Tokyo, equities retreat on renewed US-Iran tensions

A flare-up in geopolitical risks drove stocks lower, bond yields higher and oil prices up after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran may be over, adding that the US would probably launch further strikes.

From New York to London and Tokyo, equities retreated. Almost 400 shares in the S&P 500 declined, though chipmakers bucked the trend. The renewed hostilities threatened a fresh wave of disruption to energy markets, stoking inflation concerns, with money markets increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by October.

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) summit in Ankara, Turkey. “Probably hit them hard again tonight,” he said.