G7 to release 100 mn barrels of diesel, other reserves through IEA

The G7 group of nations will undertake a co-ordinated release of 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves through the International Energy Agency (IEA) to try and stabilise world energy markets, according to a joint G7 leaders' statement on Friday.

"We will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels to begin immediately âover 4 months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners," said the statement, released by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.