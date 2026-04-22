Gates Foundation reviews Jeffrey Epstein ties as founder faces scrutiny

By Anna Edgerton

The Gates Foundation said it is awaiting findings from a review of its past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein amid public scrutiny of co-founder Bill Gates’ ties to the disgraced financier.

The external review, commissioned earlier this year, will also examine “current policies for vetting and developing new philanthropic partnerships,” the organization said in a statement posted online Tuesday. The board expects to receive an update on the inquiry in coming months.

The foundation’s chief executive officer, Mark Suzman, mentioned the review in an email to staff last month, a spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal reported the review earlier Tuesday.

Gates, the former Microsoft Corp. leader-turned-philanthropist, has called his long-known association with Epstein a “huge mistake” but has denied wrongdoing. Their interactions have drawn renewed attention in recent months following the Justice Department’s release of a massive trove of documents known as the Epstein files. Gates, 70, is set to testify before a House committee in June regarding their relationship, which his spokesperson has portrayed as driven by Epstein’s attempts to insert himself into the tech titan’s orbit. The foundation’s image and organization already have been affected. Co-founder Melinda French Gates left the board in 2024 and removed her name from the institution after she and Bill Gates divorced in 2021, in part because of his ties to Epstein.