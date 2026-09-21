German anti-capitalists set for Mamdani moment in Berlin elections

Germany's anti-capitalist Left party, which pledged to expropriate housing from private real estate companies, has won an election in the city-state of Berlin, beating both the ruling Conservatives of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The election, which marks the first time the Left has won in Berlin since reunification, has been compared to the successful campaign of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who made affordable housing a key platform in his 2025 campaign.

The Left party's lead candidate Elif Eralp, 45, could potentially become the first mayor of Turkish descent in Germany's capital after focusing her campaign on high housing prices, a topic that resonated with voters in a city long famed for relatively cheap rents. She was born in Munich in 1981 and studied law in Hamburg after her parents left Turkey as political refugees.

"Starting today, we will change Berlin together," Eralp told supporters as initial results were released on Sunday evening. She said the polls showed that there was "hope for a better, more affordable Berlin." Eralp's party won 25.7% support in Berlin, according to preliminary results from broadcaster ARD, with the CDU getting 18.8% and the far-right Alternative for Germany on 16.3%. However, Eralp will need a coalition partner to form a government that has a voting majority. This could turn into an uphill battle because the Social Democrats and other parties oppose some of the Left's controversial policies. They might also shy way from teaming up with the Left as it faces persistent allegations of not pushing back hard enough against antisemitism in its own ranks.

The Left's plan to expropriate housing portfolios has divided many people in Germany. Berliners voted in a 2021 referendum to have the city draft a bill to nationalize large housing companies with more than 3,000 apartments. Since then, the city's population has continued to grow, a shortage of affordable housing has deepened and rental prices for new leases have surged. For now, however, its state legislature has yet to enact an expropriation law. Expropriation would only be legal because of a unique feature in Germany's 1949 constitution that allows private land, natural resources and means of production to be transferred into public ownership in exchange for compensation. That clause was adopted as the country was debating whether its postwar economy should be based on free-market capitalism or state control.