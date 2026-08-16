German firms cut US investment to 3-yr low amid Trump's uncertain policies

German companies slashed investments in the United States to a three-year low in the first half of 2026, as Trump administration policies fed uncertainty between the transatlantic trading partners.

First-half direct investments plunged by ‌nearly two-thirds year-on-year to €4.3 billion ($5 billion), the ​lowest level since 2023, according to ​calculations by the German Economic Institute, or IW, seen by Reuters.

Compared with the same ​period in 2024, that represents a drop of nearly 80%, said the report, which is based on data from Germany's central bank.

"This continues the downward trend that has been evident since the start of Donald Trump's second term in January ​2025," IW researcher Samina Sultan told Reuters.

Since returning to office, Trump has threatened most of ‌the United States' international trading partners with import tariffs in an attempt to ​secure concessions favourable to Washington. In a bid to avoid heavy duties on its exports to the US, for example, the European Union agreed a deal last year that included a $600 billion investment ‌pledge. In the five years before ​the COVID-19 pandemic, first-half investments by German ‌companies in the US averaged €15.8 billion, the data showed, almost four times the ‌2026 level. That said, the 2020 to 2023 period was shaped by the "exceptional circumstance" ​of the pandemic, Sultan said, with some years marked by net investment outflows.