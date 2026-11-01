Germany protests: Shops looted in Frankfurt as Gen Z rallies turn violent

Shops were looted and clashes broke out between protesters and police across several German cities on Saturday, October 31, as largely peaceful demonstrations against the rising cost of living, public spending cuts and compulsory military service turned violent.

The unrest was reported in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, where police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators who allegedly attacked emergency workers with fireworks, stones and bottles, according to a BBC report.

Thousands of people had participated in demonstrations organised by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, meaning "Gen Z takes charge", demanding greater investment in education and healthcare, improved public services and relief from rising living costs.

The violence in Germany coincided with similar youth-led demonstrations across Europe, including France, where more than 320,000 people took to the streets on Saturday. What happened during the protests in Frankfurt? Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub, witnessed some of the most serious violence as demonstrations escalated after nightfall. Police cordoned off a large section of the city's main shopping street after rioters smashed shop windows and looted several establishments. Frankfurt police said violent riots were taking place in the city centre, prompting the deployment of special police units. Several shops were vandalised, while Molotov cocktails were thrown at emergency services, according to the BBC report.

Police said several arrests had been made, although an exact figure was not immediately available. Officials also reported that the windows of a gun shop had been smashed. Two weapons were seized following the arrest of a suspect. Other shops were reportedly broken into, with rioters stealing trainers and other merchandise. Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, where Frankfurt is located, alleged that around 100 identified left-wing extremists had infiltrated the demonstration. He described the violent conclusion to the protests as "shameful". Why are Gen Z protesters demonstrating across Germany? The demonstrations were organised by Gen Z regelt to draw attention to concerns about the affordability of living, inadequate funding for schools and healthcare, reductions in public spending and opposition to compulsory military service.

Lina Friedrich, a spokesperson for the campaign group, said the demonstrations were intended to promote peace and freedom rather than war and coercion, reported BBC. She said the group's main priorities included better support for health and education systems, opposition to compulsory military service and a fairer distribution of financial burdens. Authorities in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, roughly half the number estimated by organisers on their website. German media, however, reported that tens of thousands of people had participated in demonstrations across the country. Violence was also reported in other major German cities following largely peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day.

In Cologne, police said officers were attacked near the main railway station, with protesters throwing bottles and a bicycle. In Berlin, a smaller evening demonstration following larger daytime protests resulted in injuries to 27 police officers, according to the city's police. Authorities said up to 56 people were temporarily detained during the unrest. In Hamburg, protesters dressed in black reportedly set off fireworks and set barricades on fire. Public broadcaster NDR reported that 120 people had been arrested. Protests across Europe Youth-led demonstrations have recently taken place across several European countries, including France, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Serbia and Albania. Although the demands differ between countries, protesters have highlighted common concerns over rising living costs, access to affordable housing, the quality of education and reductions in public services.