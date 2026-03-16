Germany rules out joining Strait of Hormuz security mission for now

Germany on Sunday indicated that it won't participate in the Strait of Hormuz mission now.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on ARD television, "Will we soon be an active part of this conflict? No." Wadephul said "we will only get security for the Strait of Hormuz if there is a negotiated solution." He said he is sceptical about expanding the European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea, called Operation Aspides, to the Strait of Hormuz because it hasn't been effective in its current area.

Wadephul added: "It is completely clear that Europe always gives constructive support when it comes to securing sea routes, but I see neither an immediate necessity nor above all Germany participating." Iraqi agency: Rockets hit Baghdad airport, surroundings injuring 5 Iraq's Security Media Cell, affiliated with the country's security forces, said Sunday that Baghdad International Airport and its surroundings were hit by rockets, injuring four airport security personnel and staff, as well as an engineer.

Two security officials said a former US base adjacent to the airport, which still provides logistical support to US operations, was targeted with drones and Katyusha rockets. Iran-backed militias in Iraq have launched a series of attacks on US facilities in the country since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering the ongoing war in the Middle East. The Security Media Cell added that the rocket launch platform was found hidden inside a vehicle in an area west of the capital and seized. It said that authorities have relieved a number of sector commanders and intelligence officers of their duties and initiated legal procedures over the incident.

Ahmed Laibi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, said in a separate statement that attacks on the airport in recent days had landed near the al-Karkh Central Prison nearby "raising concerns regarding the impact on the security of a prison that houses high-risk terrorist inmates". Israel says Gaza's crucial Rafah crossing will reopen The military's statement says the territory's crossing with Egypt will open Wednesday for "limited" movement in both directions: people only, not cargo. It says procedures will be the same as before the crossing closed. Israel closed Gaza's crossings on the first weekend of the Iran war. Rafah has been critical for medical evacuations abroad.