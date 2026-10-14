Home / World News / Getty Images plans to file for bankruptcy to reduce debt, go private

Getty Images plans to file for bankruptcy to reduce debt, go private

Getty Images plans to initiate an expedited prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the coming weeks and expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2026

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, IBC resolution, Companies
Getty Images said its operations would continue as usual during the process, with employees, customers, contributors, partners and vendors unaffected. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Getty Images is planning to file for bankruptcy and return to private ownership under a restructuring agreement backed by the Getty family and Koch Equity Development, the company announced earlier this week.
 
The company plans to initiate an expedited prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the coming weeks and expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2026, as the visual-content provider seeks to reduce its debt and strengthen its balance sheet. Affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development will own 100 per cent of the company once the process is complete, the company said in an SEC filing.
 
The investors have committed to providing up to $533 million in new equity to support the restructuring. The deal also includes measures to reduce Getty Images’ debt burden, lower borrowing costs and extend debt maturities.
 
Under the agreement, holders of the company’s unsecured bonds have agreed to retire $270 million of notes, while secured lenders have agreed to reduce interest costs and extend repayment timelines. Koch Equity Development has also committed up to $143 million to finance the restructuring process.
 
Getty Images said its operations would continue as usual during the process, with employees, customers, contributors, partners and vendors unaffected. Vendors will continue to be paid in full in the ordinary course of business.
 
The restructuring follows the collapse of Getty Images’ proposed $3.7 billion merger deal with rival Shutterstock in June. The deal failed after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority required the sale of Shutterstock’s editorial business as a condition for approval, which Getty Images considered unacceptable.
 
The failed deal added to the company’s financial pressures as in August, Getty Images said that it was reviewing strategic financing alternatives and balance-sheet management initiatives, and had engaged Guggenheim Securities to advise on the process.
 
The company had also incurred more than $100 million in professional fees and financing costs in pursuit of the proposed merger, according to comments made during its August earnings call.
 
As of June 30, Getty Images’ total debt stands at $2.1 billion. Its shares have lost nearly 99 per cent of their value since the company returned to public markets in 2022 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction that valued it at around $4.8 billion.
 
The New York Stock Exchange began delisting proceedings against the company at the end of September.
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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