Glacial lake burst triggers flash flood in Bhutan, no injuries reported

A flood caused by the Shintaphu glacial ​lake bursting its banks has washed away infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu natural hot springs in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, media reports said on Friday.

No injuries or loss of ‌life have been reported, state broadcaster ​BBS said.

The hot ​springs at Gasa Tshachu are a major tourist attraction ​in the northern part of the country that is nestled between India and China.

BBS reported the extent of damage from the late night flash flood was not ​known because of "darkness and the strong flow" of floodwaters. ‌Two bailey bridges - bridges built in portable, pre-fabricated sections - ​may have been washed away, the broadcaster reported.