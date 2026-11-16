Global banks set to enter 2027 on strong footing, says Moody's report

The global banking industry is set to enter the next year ​on a strong footing, reflecting supportive economic conditions and solid profitability, according to a Moody's Ratings report on Monday.

The ratings agency said banks have adapted to shifting market conditions and weathered sudden ‌shocks through a rapid monetary tightening ​cycle, leaving them ​better prepared to navigate persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Here are ​more details:

Moody's has a "stable" outlook on global banks for 2027, reflecting its view of credit fundamentals in the sector over the next 12 months.

Economic growth ​and the unemployment rate are expected to remain stable in ‌the G20 countries as inflation moderates, the report said.