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Global banks set to enter 2027 on strong footing, says Moody's report

The ratings agency said banks have adapted to shifting market conditions and weathered sudden ‌shocks through a rapid monetary tightening ​cycle

Moodys
Moody's has a "stable" outlook on global banks for 2027, reflecting its view of credit fundamentals in the sector over the next 12 months (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
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The global banking industry is set to enter the next year ​on a strong footing, reflecting supportive economic conditions and solid profitability, according to a Moody's Ratings report on Monday.
 
The ratings agency said banks have adapted to shifting market conditions and weathered sudden ‌shocks through a rapid monetary tightening ​cycle, leaving them ​better prepared to navigate persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
 
Here are ​more details: 
 
Moody's has a "stable" outlook on global banks for 2027, reflecting its view of credit fundamentals in the sector over the next 12 months.
 
Economic growth ​and the unemployment rate are expected to remain stable in ‌the G20 countries as inflation moderates, the report said.
 
​Moody's expects geopolitical risks, regulatory easing, private markets growth, long-dated government bond yields, delayed impact of a surge in borrowing costs, and ‌AI and technology investments to ​shape bank credit quality ‌next year.
 
"The main risk to banks' asset quality ‌is the delayed effect of the 2022-24 tightening cycle and ​its recent pickup during 2026. Corporate and household borrowers still need to refinance or amortise debt ​originated in a much lower interest-rate environment," Moody's said.
 
Moody's expects stable interest rates in ‌the second half of 2027 to improve borrowers' refinancing prospects ‌and contain credit losses, although inflationary pressures and corporate refinancing will be the main risk to asset quality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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