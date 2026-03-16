Global LNG demand likely to rise at least 54% by 2040, says Shell

Global demand for liquefied ‌natural gas is estimated to rise by 54-68% by 2040 and 45-85% by 2050 from 422 million metric tons in 2025, boosted by growing Asian appetite for the fuel, Shell, the world's biggest LNG ​trader, said on Monday.

A year ago, Shell said global demand for LNG was ​expected to rise to between 630 million and 718 million metric tons a ??year by 2040.

On Monday, it narrowed the 2040 range to 650 mtpa and 710 ​mtpa and extended its forecast to 2050 at an expected range for LNG demand of ​610 mtpa and 780 mtpa. The company plans to grow its LNG sales by 4-5% a year.

The company added that Monday's numbers were not final given the developing Iran war, which has upended oil and LNG trade. RESPONSE ​TO CLIMATE ACTIVIST RESOLUTION At Shell's 2025 annual general meeting climate activist investor ACCR, acting ​as part of a group of shareholders with combined assets of $86 billion, won around 21% support for ‌a resolution ??questioning Shell's LNG demand outlook. The shareholders, which included Brunel Pension Partnership, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and Merseyside Pension Fund, asked Shell to provide more information on how its growth assumptions are compatible with global energy demand and its plans to be net zero by 2050.