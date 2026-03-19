Global trade growth may slow to 1.9% this year amid West Asia crisis: WTO

The global trade growth is expected to slow down to 1.9 per cent this year amid the West Asia crisis, the WTO said on Wednesday.

WTO economists warn that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could further reduce trade growth if energy prices remain elevated, it said.

It would also put pressure on food supplies and trade in services due to travel and transport disruptions.

"...global merchandise trade growth would slow to 1.9 per cent in 2026 from 4.6 per cent in 2025, as trade is expected to normalise, following a surge in AI-related products and the front-loading of imports to avoid new tariffs," according to the WTO's Global Trade Outlook and Statistics.