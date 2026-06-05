Gloomy future: For new graduates, job market scars could linger for years

By Sydney Ember

Young college graduates are facing a gloomy economic future.

Confronting the toughest job market since the depths of the pandemic, they are likely to make less money in the long term and have more trouble advancing their careers, economists warn.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) also poses a new threat to the kinds of entry-level knowledge jobs that young graduates have long sought, which could further scramble employment prospects and upend career trajectories.

The result is that the current crop of recent graduates could be left with deep scars that include a reduction in earnings, diminished employment opportunities and even widespread job displacement.

“There are going to be lasting effects,” said Lisa Kahn, an economist at the University of Rochester. “The cohorts that were lucky enough to just finish a little bit earlier or a little bit later I think are going to be doing better.” But history suggests that trouble lies ahead. Economists have broadly found that workers who graduate from college during bad economies fare worse in the long run than their more fortunate counterparts. In a seminal paper that tracked recent graduates before, during and after the recession in the early 1980s, Kahn found that “graduating from college in a bad economy has a long-run, negative impact on wages.” Though she found that the effects faded over time, a gap persisted even 15 years later, long after the economy had recovered from that downturn. A reduction in wages occurs partly because recessions affect the quality and availability of early-career job opportunities, an in-depth 2012 study found. Because larger, higher-paying firms reduce their hiring during bad economies, many recent graduates end up taking positions at smaller, lower-paying firms at first. That thins their résumés and makes it harder to move up the ladder to better-paying jobs. Workers who graduated from less prestigious schools or with majors that usually lead to lower-paying jobs are at a disadvantage, the study found.

“During recessions, good employers stop hiring,” said Till von Wachter, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an author of the 2012 study. “There’s a lot of friction in the labour market, so you never quite make it back to the top of the queue.” The unemployment rate for college graduates ages 22 to 27 has been up sharply in the last three years and stood at 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year, according to an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. More than 40 per cent of those who are employed are working in jobs that do not require a college degree.

The unemployment rate for recent college graduates is not as bad as it got during the Great Recession or during the recession in the early 1980s, Katz noted. But it is higher than during the recessions in 1990-91 and after the dot-com crash in 2000. He said he was worried that the rise in remote work since the pandemic meant that young graduates, when they did find work, would have fewer opportunities for training and mentorship, further destabilising their careers. As in the past, the tough job market is forcing many new degree holders to recalibrate their job searches and enter careers they had not considered. Many are settling for jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree.

Adding to the uncertainty for young job seekers is that it is too early to know whether the elevated unemployment rate for new college graduates is caused by a cyclical slowdown in hiring — or is the start of an alarming trend brought on by AI. So far, AI has not wreaked havoc on the labour market despite dire predictions, and it is possible that it will have limited effects on opportunities for recent college graduates. AI could also replace some high-skill, college-educated employees, who instead take lower-skill, lower-paying jobs. The shift would push less advantaged workers further down the job hierarchy and depress wages overall.