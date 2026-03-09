Home / World News / GM's ACDelco re-enters India via licensing pact with Assurance Intl

Under the agreement, Assurance Intl Ltd will be the official licensee for ACDelco in India, responsible for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of select aftermarket products

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
ACDelco products include a range of items such as lubricants, batteries, brake pads and filters, among others | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:14 PM IST
American auto major General Motors' aftermarket automotive products brand, ACDelco made its return to the Indian market on Monday through a licensing pact with Assurance Intl Ltd.

"Initially, we'll be dealing with lubricants and batteries and then later on, we plan to expand into filters and maybe other product ranges also," Assurance Intl Ltd Chief Business & Growth Officer Nilesh Garg told PTI here.

Speaking on the sidelines of the brand relaunch, he added, "But the first one or two year plan is only restricted to lubricants and batteries."  When asked about business expectations, he said, "We will be building it up slowly. We want to build it up over a period of time. Our expectation is that over a period of three to four years, it should start hitting around Rs 75 to Rs 100 crore (of revenue)."  Garg said the company has two manufacturing facilities at Hisar in Haryana,one for manufacturing batteries and another for lubricants.

ACDelco products include a range of items such as lubricants, batteries, brake pads and filters, among others.

Chevrolet Sales India Pvt Ltd (CSIPL) National Manager - Network Development, Pratik Sharma said in 2020 ACDelco operations were closed down in India, following the exit of General Motors from the country in 2017.

"After that, we have not sold anything in India as of now. Then last year, during this time, we signed a tripartite agreement between General Motors, Chevrolet Sales India Pvt Ltd (CSIPL) and Assurance Intl Ltd. So this is how it built up," he said on reentry of ACDelco in India.

Expressing confidence of making a strong comeback of the brand, Garg said as far as aftermarket is concerned, it requires confidence, it requires networking, and it requires that a quality product is available. "Now with the backing of the GM brand, although they may not be present in India...with the technological background and support, we plan to take this product to create a new (experience) and support to the brand," Garg said.

He also noted that General Motors vehicles are still plying on Indian roads,which will need support and the brand will also strive to cater to the aftermarket requirements of vehicles of other manufacturers.

He said ACDelco will leverage on Assurance Intl's pan India network of around 260 distributors and roughly 20,000 to 25,000 retailers for the expansion.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

