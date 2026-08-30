Google Maps renames Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' for US users

Google Maps relabeled Lake Ontario as “Lake America” for users in the US, Alphabet Inc. announced, after President Donald Trump said he would rename the lake amid a trade spat with Canada.

The decision was prompted by a change in the official US government geographic naming system, the company said.

The lake is one of the Great Lakes and spans the border between the two countries. Trump clashed with New York Governor Kathy Hochul after she said that New York state wouldn’t use the new name.

Users in Canada will continue to see the body of water labeled as Lake Ontario, while the rest of the world will see both names displayed.