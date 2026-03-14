Greek oil tanker damaged in suspected drone attack near Black Sea

A Greek-flagged oil tanker was damaged in a suspected drone attack in the Black Sea while approaching the Russian port of Novorossiysk, authorities said.

Greece's shipping ministry said the attack occurred early Saturday, causing material damage, but the 24 crew members were unharmed and the vessel's seaworthiness was not under threat.

The Maran Homer, chartered by US oil giant Chevron, was travelling from Thessaloniki in northern Greece to the Black Sea port and was due to sail on to Istanbul.

It was struck by a missile or drone before picking up Kazakh oil, according to Greek government officials and the vessel's Greek operating company.