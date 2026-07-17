'Groundless accusations': China rejects Trump's election meddling claims

China on Friday said it has never interfered in US elections and has no interest in doing so, urging Washington to stop making what it described as "groundless accusations" after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of meddling in the 2020 election.

In an address to the nation Thursday, Trump again raised doubts about the US elections results in 2020 and accused China of interfering in them.

"The relevant allegations by the US are entirely fabricated and aimed at vilifying China," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. "We have no interest in interfering in US elections and have never done so." In a daily briefing in Beijing, Lin called on the US to stop making groundless accusations against China.