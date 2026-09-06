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Home / World News / Groundwork begins for Gujarat biz summit with focus on future industries

Groundwork begins for Gujarat biz summit with focus on future industries

CM Bhupendra Patel believes that after proving its strength in traditional industries, the state is now geared up to take the lead in future industries. Archis Mohan reports

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Bhupendra Patel is set to complete five years as chief minister on September 13
Archis Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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During his visits to the United States and Canada in August, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s focus was on leveraging India’s recent free-trade agreements and showcasing Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in seeking investment for his state. This was a forerunner to the flagship annual Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which will be a three-day event and start on January 10. 
On his return, Patel was in New Delhi to attend a curtain raiser for the VGGS. In a freewheeling interaction with Business Standard last week, Patel spoke about the keen interest in the US and Canada about GIFT City. Gujarat’s industrial landscape will transform because of the trade deals that the government has signed with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and others, and the one it is negotiating with the United States, he said.   
Patel said the state had proved its strength in traditional industries and it was now geared up to take the lead in future industries. 
“Today we are not only asking which different industries will emerge. We are asking which sectors will form the economy of the next 20 years, and with that vision we are organising this summit,” Patel said, adding that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 would lay special focus on emerging sectors, such as soft power, semiconductors, fintech, green hydrogen and artificial intelligence, along with green growth.” 
The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with conceiving the VGGS, which started in 2003, and also GIFT City. He said the state’s economy had expanded from ~1.42 trillion in 2002-03 to almost ~27 trillion, and Gujarat contributed 8.2 per cent to India’s gross domestic product, and 18 per cent of its manufacturing output. Patel will complete five years as chief minister on September 13. When asked to assess his tenure, he said: “I am a man of few words. I believe in working hard, and let my actions speak.” 
He said Gujarat’s record in implementing investment promises at various Vibrant Gujarat Summits was the best in the country, with up to an 80 per cent success rate. 
From January 2000 to March 2026, the state received $74.6 billion in foreign direct investment, according to him, and 40 per cent of the country’s cargo is handled through Gujarat’s ports. 
Patel said Gujarat had demonstrated investment automatically came to a state with policy stability, transparency in decision-making, and speed of execution. 
“Gujarat has become a role model for development and development with delivery is our core principle,” Patel said. “When investors make an investment, they do not look only at the market. They also assess the leadership, the policy environment, governance, infrastructure and the vision for the next 10-20 years,” he said. 
The chief minister said the government was working hard to add to the state’s infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, and the World Police and Fire Games in 2029. 
He said the state government was also increasing the budgetary allocation for the health and education sectors.
 
   

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Topics :Gujarat

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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