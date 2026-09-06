Groundwork begins for Gujarat biz summit with focus on future industries

Patel said the state had proved its strength in traditional industries and it was now geared up to take the lead in future industries.
“Today we are not only asking which different industries will emerge. We are asking which sectors will form the economy of the next 20 years, and with that vision we are organising this summit,” Patel said, adding that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 would lay special focus on emerging sectors, such as soft power, semiconductors, fintech, green hydrogen and artificial intelligence, along with green growth.”
The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with conceiving the VGGS, which started in 2003, and also GIFT City. He said the state’s economy had expanded from ~1.42 trillion in 2002-03 to almost ~27 trillion, and Gujarat contributed 8.2 per cent to India’s gross domestic product, and 18 per cent of its manufacturing output. Patel will complete five years as chief minister on September 13. When asked to assess his tenure, he said: “I am a man of few words. I believe in working hard, and let my actions speak.”