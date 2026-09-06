Groundwork begins for Gujarat biz summit with focus on future industries

During his visits to the United States and Canada in August, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s focus was on leveraging India’s recent free-trade agreements and showcasing Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in seeking investment for his state. This was a forerunner to the flagship annual Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which will be a three-day event and start on January 10.

On his return, Patel was in New Delhi to attend a curtain raiser for the VGGS. In a freewheeling interaction with Business Standard last week, Patel spoke about the keen interest in the US and Canada about GIFT City. Gujarat’s industrial landscape will transform because of the trade deals that the government has signed with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and others, and the one it is negotiating with the United States, he said.

Patel said the state had proved its strength in traditional industries and it was now geared up to take the lead in future industries.

“Today we are not only asking which different industries will emerge. We are asking which sectors will form the economy of the next 20 years, and with that vision we are organising this summit,” Patel said, adding that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 would lay special focus on emerging sectors, such as soft power, semiconductors, fintech, green hydrogen and artificial intelligence, along with green growth.”