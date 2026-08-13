Gulf oil giants are spending billions to build alternative shipping routes

Six months ago, exporting oil from the Persian Gulf was fairly straightforward: Produce crude at the cheapest price possible, export it through the fastest route and sell it to the countries that can pay the most. Those days are over. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, long the most efficient path for exports, remains greatly curtailed because of the war in Iran. Much of the oil getting through the strait is on tankers navigating a treacherous gantlet of Iranian attack drones, or running dark with their location devices turned off.

At least 17 seafarers have been killed in the region. Gulf countries that have for decades produced much of the world’s oil are now intent on breaking their dependence on the narrow waterway. They are building or expanding pipelines and other infrastructure that can bypass it, and vastly expanding storage capacity in places like Asia.

These endeavours show how the war is changing the oil business in the Persian Gulf. They will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete, but companies and governments consider them essential hedges in an increasingly volatile region. Even if a cease-fire between the United States (US) and Iran materialises, Gulf exporters recognise that relying too heavily on a single transit route is a risk they can no longer afford to take. And the moves, over time, could diminish Iran’s clout in the region. Before the US and Israel began conducting military strikes on Iran on February 28, about 20 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. Crude exports through the strait had fallen to about 3.7 million bpd as of last week, according to Kpler, a maritime tracking firm. The frenzy of activity for lasting workarounds to the strait is evident throughout the region. For example, in Fujairah, a United Arab Emirates port city facing the Gulf of Oman, crews are working around the clock to lay a secondary crude line parallel to an existing one that delivers oil from onshore fields in Abu Dhabi.

The project aims to double the country’s bypass capacity to 3.6 million bpd, allowing nearly all of Abu Dhabi’s onshore crude to reach international tankers without ships having to use the Strait. It is considering plans for a liquefied gas export facility on its eastern coast as a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, Peter van Driel, chief financial officer of ADNOC Gas, told Bloomberg Television. In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the state oil giant, Aramco, is accelerating a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its East-West Pipeline. Designed during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the 1,201-kilometer pipeline crosses the Arabian Peninsula to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. Aramco’s chairman, Yasir O Al-Rumayyan called it the kingdom’s economic “lifeline,” successfully rerouting some seven million bpd since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi officials are working to add another one million to two million bpd, and they also are considering a smaller parallel second pipeline for refined oil products. “In terms of exporting our crude, we are looking at actively increasing optionality right now,” Amin Nasser, the chief executive office of Saudi Aramco, said last week.