Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump, congratulates him on his victory in polls

Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump, congratulates him on his victory in polls

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump
(File Photo: Business Standard)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday conceded defeat in the US presidential election as she called up President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated on his victory.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back.

Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team.

She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said.

Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.

Harris is expected to address her supporters a few hours later.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After losing to Trump, Kamala Harris to address supporters at 2:30 am (IST)

Donald Trump makes stunning historic comeback as 47th US President

US elections highlights: Wall Street hits record high; dollar surges as Trump wins presidency

Frustrated Democrats blame Biden for Hariss' US presidential election loss

Trump's Republicans win control of US Senate, make gains in House

Topics :Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpUS Elections

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story