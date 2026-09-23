Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 yrs in prison for 2006 sex crime in NY

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a #MeToo reckoning redux after the disgraced movie producer's original conviction was overturned and a retrial last year ended with a jury again finding him guilty of a serious sex crime.

Weinstein's sentencing Wednesday for sexually assaulting one-time TV production assistant Miriam Haley followed a legal odyssey spanning more than six years after he was first convicted and sentenced in 2020.

In 2024, New York's highest court erased Weinstein's conviction and ordered a new trial, ruling that Weinstein was prejudiced by testimony from other women whose allegations weren't part of the case.