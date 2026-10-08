Hedgehog, Puffin to replace Churchill, historical figures on UK banknotes

By Julian Harris

Historical figures, including the UK’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, will be replaced on the country’s banknotes by images of an Atlantic puffin, a barn owl, a buff-tailed bumblebee and a European hedgehog, the Bank of England said.

The decision to introduce the animals drew criticism earlier in the year, particularly from right-leaning politicians. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called it “the definition of woke.”

That’s despite nature having emerged as the most popular theme in a public consultation the Bank held on refreshing its money last year. Among the 44,000 responses to that survey, historical figures ranked third.

The BOE has proceeded with the plan and this week revealed the four creatures picked following a second consultation that took into account the views of wildlife experts and around half a million members of the public.